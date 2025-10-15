Advertisement
Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza authorities

Morgue workers unload the bodies of Palestinians that had been in Israeli custody, after they were transported by Red Crescent vehicles and refrigerated trucks, to the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo / Omar Al-Qatta, AFP

Israel has returned the bodies of 45 Palestinians to Gaza authorities, the Palestinian territory’s Hamas-run health ministry said, bringing the total number handed over as part of a US-brokered ceasefire deal to 90.

In the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, AFP journalists saw morgue workers unloading refrigerated trucks,

