Besides failing to return all the hostages, Israel accuses Hamas of targeting its troops in areas of the Gaza Strip where they are allowed to be stationed under the deal, a claim that Palestinian militants reject.
An Israeli military official said that a first wave of strikes on Sunday morning was in retaliation for at least three attacks against its forces.
According to the official, the army responded to “at least three incidents in which Hamas fired towards our troops standing behind the yellow line in the agreed-upon positions”, referring to the line of withdrawal of the Israeli army under the terms of the ceasefire.
In Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Hamas allegedly opened fire and launched a rocket-propelled grenade against Israeli troops, some of whom were engineering forces “operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in southern Gaza”.
The official said that troops were behind the yellow line where the Israeli military is allowed to manoeuvre under the terms of the truce.
In Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinian militants crossed the yellow line into Israel-controlled areas and were “eliminated in a precise strike”, the military official said.
Hamas denied accusations it had attacked Israeli forces, saying it was adhering to the truce and that Israel was devising “flimsy pretexts” to resume the war.
Palestinian witnesses told AFP that clashes erupted in Rafah, in an area still held by Israel, between Hamas and a local Palestinian gang known as Abu Shabab, supported by Israel.
Following the strikes, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Defence Minister Israel Katz and the heads of the Shin Bet and Mossad security agencies, and “directed that strong action be taken against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip”, according to his office.
- Agence France-Presse