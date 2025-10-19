Smoke billows following an Israeli strike that targeted a building in the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo / Eyad Baba, AFP

Israel has resumed airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after accusing the Palestinian militant group Hamas of breaking a ceasefire and hostage release deal brokered last week.

“In response to the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement earlier today [Sunday], the IDF [Israeli army] has begun a series of strikes against Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip,” the Israeli military said.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said the strikes across the territory killed at least 33 people, updating an earlier toll of 21.

The Israeli military said it had struck dozens of Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip, as both Israel and Hamas accused each other of violating the nine-day-old ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas and its allies committed to releasing all remaining hostages they seized on October 7, 2023. They have so far released all 20 surviving hostages, but have returned only 12 bodies of the 28 dead hostages they still hold, blaming difficulties in finding them under the rubble.