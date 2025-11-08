Advertisement
Israel rejects Turkey’s genocide charges against Netanyahu and top officials

AFP
3 mins to read

Palestinians walk amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip. Turkey has issued arrest warrants for genocide against Israeli officials over the war in Gaza. Photo / Omar Al-Qattaa, AFP

Turkey announced on Saturday it has issued arrest warrants for genocide against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior officials in his Government over the war in Gaza.

The announcement was met with a firm rebuttal from Israel. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Israel “firmly rejects, with contempt” the charges,

