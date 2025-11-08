The statement also refers to the “Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital”, built by Turkey in the Gaza Strip and bombed by Israel in March.

Turkey, which has been one of the most vocal critics of the war in Gaza, last year joined South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

A fragile ceasefire has been in force in the devastated Palestinian territory since October 10 as part of US President Donald Trump’s regional peace plan.

The Islamist militant group Hamas welcomed Turkey’s announcement, calling it a “commendable measure [confirming] the sincere positions of the Turkish people and their leaders, who are committed to the values of justice, humanity and fraternity that bind them to our oppressed Palestinian people”.

Stabilisation force

Saar said in his post in English on the social media platform X that “in Erdogan’s Turkey, the judiciary has long since become a tool for silencing political rivals and detaining journalists, judges and mayors”.

He said the Istanbul prosecutor’s office “recently orchestrated the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul merely for daring to run against Erdogan”, referring to Ekrem Imamoglu, who was detained in March.

Israel’s former Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman wrote on X that the arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials “clearly explain why Turkey should not be present in the Gaza Strip – directly or indirectly”.

Turkey wants to take part in the international stabilisation force intended to play a role in post-war Gaza, according to Trump’s plan.

But Ankara’s efforts, which include increasing diplomatic contacts in the region and seeking to influence the pro-Israel stance of the United States, are viewed unfavourably in Israel, which considers Turkey too close to Hamas.

Israeli leaders have repeatedly expressed their opposition to any Turkish participation in the international stabilisation force in Gaza.

Israel has rejected as “false” and “antisemitic” accusations of genocide from a UN-mandated commission, several NGOs and some countries.

– Agence France-Presse