Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Israel orders army to execute government decisions on Gaza

AFP
4 mins to read

An excavator tears down a building in the West Bank village of Dar Salah on August 6, 2025, for being built without a permit. Photo / Ahmad Gharabli, AFP

An excavator tears down a building in the West Bank village of Dar Salah on August 6, 2025, for being built without a permit. Photo / Ahmad Gharabli, AFP

Israel’s military will have to execute any Government decisions on Gaza, the Defence Minister said on Wednesday after reported disagreements over the prospect of a full occupation of the Palestinian territory.

As the war nears its 23rd month, signs of a rift over Israel’s strategy have emerged with Prime Minister

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save