The Israeli military said on Sunday it had located and identified the body of Mohammed Sinwar, presumed leader of Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, three weeks after he was said to have been killed in an airstrike.

“In a targeted operation of the IDF [military] ... and following the completion of an identification process, it is now confirmed that the body of Mohammed Sinwar was located in the underground tunnel route beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis,” the army said in a statement.

The army said Sinwar was “eliminated”, along with several other members of the militant group, on May 13.

Sinwar was targeted in an attack on Khan Younis' European Hospital on May 13. Photo / Ahmad Salem / Bloomberg via Getty Images

“During searches in the underground tunnel route, several items belonging to Sinwar ... were located, along with additional intelligence findings that were transferred for further investigation,” the military said.