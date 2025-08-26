Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Israel keeps losing friends around the world with the war now about extending its occupation

By Thomas L. Friedman
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Israeli soldiers during an operation in Gaza on March 31, 2024. Photo / Avishag Shaar-Yashuv, The New York Times

Israeli soldiers during an operation in Gaza on March 31, 2024. Photo / Avishag Shaar-Yashuv, The New York Times

Opinion by Thomas L. Friedman

I will leave it to historians to debate whether Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

But what is absolutely clear to me right now is that this Israeli government is committing suicide, homicide, and fratricide.

It is destroying Israel’s standing in the world. It is killing civilians

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save