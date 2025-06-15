Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel-Iran conflict escalates with deadly strikes and rising casualties

AFP
4 mins to read

Responders work amid building rubble after a strike by an Iranian missile in the Israeli city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv today. Photo / AFP

Responders work amid building rubble after a strike by an Iranian missile in the Israeli city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv today. Photo / AFP

Israel and Iran traded fire for a third straight day on Sunday, with rising casualties and expanding targets marking a sharp escalation in the conflict between the longtime adversaries.

Overnight Iranian strikes killed at least 10 people in Israel, adding to the growing toll in both countries since Friday (local

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World