The toll included 28 dead and 113 wounded in Sanaa, and seven dead and 18 wounded in Jawf, which borders Saudi Arabia, Alasbahi said.

Israel’s main ally, the United States, also piled more pressure on the Houthis on Thursday.

The Treasury Department said it was imposing sanctions on 32 people or entities as well as four vessels in what it described as its largest single action against the Houthis.

The targets of the sanctions included Chinese companies accused of selling precursor chemicals to help the Houthis with ballistic missile development or electronics used in drones, as well as a ship management company based in the United Arab Emirates.

“We will continue applying maximum pressure against those who threaten the security of the United States and the region,” Treasury Department official John Hurley said.

High-profile assassinations

The latest violence came after the Houthis’ Prime Minister, Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi, nine ministers and two Cabinet officials were killed as they attended a Government meeting in the Sanaa area last month.

The killings were the most high-profile assassinations of Houthi officials during nearly two years of hostilities with Israel over the Gaza war.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said journalists working for the September 26 and al-Yaman newspapers were among those killed at the “Moral Guidance Headquarters” in Sanaa on Wednesday.

The Israeli military confirmed that the Houthis armed forces’ media arm was among its targets.

The Houthis’ Al-Masirah television said the strikes in Jawf hit a Central Bank branch building in the city of Al-Hazm, wounding employees.

The Houthis said they fought back with air defences, without giving details.

On Sunday, a drone launched from Yemen struck Ramon airport in southern Israel, wounding one person.

Since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, the Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against Israel.

In response, Israel has carried out rounds of retaliatory strikes in Yemen, mainly targeting infrastructure such as ports, power stations and the international airport in Sanaa.

- Agence France-Presse