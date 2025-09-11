Advertisement
Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes

AFP
3 mins to read

Smoke billows after Israeli strikes on Yemen's Houthis-held capital Sanaa. Photo / Mohammed Huwais, AFP

The Israeli military has said it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, a day after Israeli forces carried out airstrikes that killed 35 people and wounded more than 130.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel since their Palestinian ally Hamas’ October 2023 attack

