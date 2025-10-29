Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel hits another Gaza target after deadliest night since truce

AFP
5 mins to read

Palestinians try to recover a body from the rubble of a house destroyed in an overnight Israeli strike, in Gaza City. Photo / Omar Al-Qatta, AFP

Palestinians try to recover a body from the rubble of a house destroyed in an overnight Israeli strike, in Gaza City. Photo / Omar Al-Qatta, AFP

Israel says it has struck an arms dump in Gaza, hours after the deadliest night of bombing since the start of a US-brokered truce, warning it would continue to operate to take out perceived threats.

The military announced it had carried out a precision strike on a site in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save