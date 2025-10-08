Advertisement
Premium
Two years on, Gaza is now a rubble where a dismembered, disordered society tries to survive

Ben Hubbard, Bilal Shbair and Iyad Abuheweila
New York Times·
12 mins to read

Ahmed Shafqa, a 4-year-old orphan, at the camp for displaced people where he lives with his brother Muhammed, 8, in Gaza in September. Two years of intense warfare in Gaza have left its people with a dismembered and disordered society. The destruction is vast and many Gazans have mental and physical wounds that could scar a generation. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

The pallets of aid dropped from the plane, their parachutes popping as they fell to the battered and hungry people of the Gaza Strip below.

On the ground, most people in the seaside strip have been forced from their homes into a fraction of the territory.

Living in tent

