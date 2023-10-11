Israel launched continuous airstrikes on downtown Gaza City on Tuesday in response to a surprise weekend attack by the Hamas militant group. Video / AP

An ex-pat Kiwi living in Israel says the Hamas missile attacks over the past four days have left her and her family emotionally distressed from constantly fleeing into bomb shelters.

Elinor Swery, who has been living in Tel Aviv for four and a half years, said her family are physically safe but the constant missile attacks have left them on edge.

”I am not sure if Kiwis can imagine what it feels like running to a bomb shelter. A loud siren goes off and you have 90 seconds to make it to a safe place before the missile is expected to land,” she told the Herald.

Israelis evacuate a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel. Photo / AP

Swery said some houses have a dedicated bomb shelter, but her building doesn’t so she and her partner have to run outside to the neighbourhood shelter in time.

”The first siren that went off on Saturday morning caught us by complete surprise and you could see distressed neighbours with crying kids all wearing their pyjamas in the shelter early in the morning.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) said there are currently 238 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Israel, and 11 New Zealanders registered in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

A ministry spokesperson said they are in contact with New Zealanders who have registered as being in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

“We have received a steady number of calls and enquiries from New Zealanders seeking advice and information since the start of the conflict.

“We are also providing support to a small number of New Zealanders who require ongoing assistance, and we have no reason to believe any New Zealanders have been killed or injured.”

Meanwhile, Tongan government officials have stepped up to help members of a New Zealand-based church group who found themselves stuck in Israel after the deadly surprise attack that killed hundreds and wounded thousands of people.

Up to 54 members of the Connection City Church Assemblies of God church travelled to Israel for a Holy Land tour, visiting historical Christian sites.

They arrived in Jerusalem early last week, just a few days before the devastating weekend assault by Hamas gunmen.

Swery said the streets of Tel Aviv are largely empty because people are either volunteering or are in reserves and if not, they are staying in safe spaces next to shelters.

”The supermarkets are empty as everyone is stocking up on food and water and there is a general eerie vibe,” Swey said.

“People are queuing up for hours to donate blood, others are managing databases of missing people, helping babysit children of those who have gone to reserves, and collecting food and equipment.

”I am part of a few groups of expats and immigrants who are managing massive fundraising efforts to bring required logistics and equipment into the country.”

Mfat said New Zealanders in Israel are advised to register on SafeTravel, remain security conscious, monitor the media, and stay informed of developments. Please also contact your loved ones back home to let them know that you are safe.

"If New Zealanders require urgent consular assistance they should contact the New Zealand 24/7 Consular Emergency Line on +64 99 20 20 20."




