Joe Biden warned Israeli’s enemies that “this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage. Photo / AP

President Joe Biden has told reporters he believed an early US intelligence assessment about a hospital explosion in Gaza – and appeared to mock Hamas for its aim.

“I’m not suggesting that Hamas deliberately did it either. It’s that whole thing – got to know how to shoot straight,” he said after Israel identified Palestinian Islamic Jihad as responsible.

Hamas said it was from an Israeli airstrike while Israel blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants. Biden sided with Israel, saying the explosion appeared to be the work of the “other team”. AP reports that they have not independently verified any of the claims or evidence released by the parties.

After his brief visit to Tel Aviv, Biden told reporters he understood why some people were sceptical about who was responsible for the fatal hospital blast.

“I don’t say things like that unless I have faith in the source I got it... our Defense Department says it’s highly unlikely it’s the Israelis,” he said.

Biden said he also made it clear to the Israelis that there was a need for humanitarian support for Palestinians in Gaza.

He said “Israel has been badly victimised” but they need to focus on relieving the suffering of people with nowhere to go.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has been praised by Biden for opening the Rafah border crossing, which will allow 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza. Biden also pledged the US would help to get people trapped in Gaza out.

World leaders have to use this opportunity to “alleviate the pain” of the people, said Biden.

Biden, who defended Israel during his visit to Tel Aviv, has become a target of angry protests in support of Palestinians.

Palestinian protesters burn pictures that show US President Joe Biden at the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, south Lebanon. Photo / AP

In Amman, a sign hoisted by one protester labelled Biden and Netanyahu war criminals, saying: “Partner in Crime.”

”Today, the Jordanians declare that the Americans are an enemy, just as the Israeli enemy is,” political activist Rania al-Nimr said.

At the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh in south Lebanon, protesters set fire to a cardboard cutout of Biden’s head with a rope around his neck and blood painted over his mouth.

In Tokyo, protesters outside the US Embassy chanted “USA, shame on you” and “Joe Biden, shame on you”.

- With AP, the Daily Telegraph UK