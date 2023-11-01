Buoyed by the first successful rescue of a captive held by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for a ceasefire and again vowed to crush Hamas’ ability to govern Gaza or threaten Israel following its bloody October 7 rampage, which ignited the war. Video / AP

Deadly Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip’s largest refugee camp “could amount to war crimes”, the UN Human Rights Office claimed on Wednesday.

Israeli strikes have targeted the Jabalia refugee camp twice in two days, killing and wounding dozens, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.

Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt at Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, November 1. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Israel said Tuesday’s raid was a successful hit on top Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari.

“Given the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction following Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes,” the office wrote on X.

Israel says its strikes on Gaza are essential to wipe out Hamas, the terror group that stormed across the border from Gaza on October 7, killing 1400 people, mostly civilians, and taking more than 230 hostages.