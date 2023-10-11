Voyager 2023 media awards

Israel Hamas war: Hamas seeds violent videos on sites with little moderation

New York Times
By: Sheera Frenkel and Steven Lee Myers
Since Hamas launched a deadly cross-border attack into Israel over the weekend, violent videos and graphic images have flooded social media. Photo / Samar Abu Elouf, The New York Times

The strategy mirrors efforts by extremist groups like the Islamic State and Al Qaeda in years past.

A video of a Hamas assailant firing his assault rifle at a car full of Israeli civilians was

