A distraught granddaughter has shared her heartbreak after Hamas killed her Israeli grandmother and used her own phone to film the horror scene and share it to her Facebook account.

Mor Bayder learned of her grandmother’s death through the chilling social post, describing it as “the nightmare of my life.

“My grandmother, my whole world, the light of my life, the pillar of my life, in my family’s life,” Bayder wrote in an online tribute.

“My grandmother, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz all her life, was murdered yesterday in a brutal murder by a terrorist in her home.

Mor Bayder with her grandmother, killed by Hamas during their attack on Israel.

“A terrorist came home to her, killed her, took her phone, filmed the horror and published it on her Facebook wall. This is how we found out.

“The purest thing in the world, the light of my life, my whole world, my grandmother, can’t make it real,” Bayder said, adding her heart was “shattered to pieces.

“My grandmother loved life but how do we go on without you? Who am I without you? I’m not willing to talk about you in the past, it’s a nightmare of my life.

“I love you and you know it, in every room of my heart, in every particle of my body.”

Bayder’s grandmother is one of the hundreds killed in Israel after Hamas launched its bloody incursion on Saturday. Hundreds of Palestinians have since been killed in retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

Mor Bayder said she is not ready to talk about her beloved grandmother in the past tense.

Dozens of Israeli civilians were taken hostage by Hamas and taken across the border to Gaza - where they now face execution, a Hamas official has warned.

The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group has warned that it will kill an Israeli hostage every time Israel’s military bombs civilian targets in the Gaza Strip without warning.

Abu Obeida, the spokesman of the Qassam Brigades, said in an audio released Monday night that the threat was a response to intense air strikes by Israel on civilian areas.

“We have decided to put an end to this and as of now, we declare that any targeting of our people in their homes without prior warning will be regrettably faced with the execution of one the hostages of civilians we are holding,” he said.

In a video statement Monday, Israel’s foreign minister warned Hamas against harming any of the hostages who were taken from Israel and being held in Gaza.

Eli Cohen said Israel was committed to bringing the hostages home “in the spirit of mutual responsibility.

“We demand Hamas not to harm any of the hostages, Cohen said. “This war crime will not be forgiven,” he added.

- Additional reporting, AP



