Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Israel flattens another high-rise as it tells Gaza City residents to flee

By AFP team in Gaza with Gianluca Pacchiani in Jerusalem
AFP·
4 mins to read

Survivors sift through rubble after Israel levels Gaza high-rise. Source / AFP

An Israeli strike has flattened a high-rise in Gaza City – the second in as many days – after the military warned people to move to a “humanitarian zone” before a planned offensive against the urban hub.

Israel has been warning for weeks of a new assault on the territory’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save