An Israeli strike has flattened a high-rise in Gaza City – the second in as many days – after the military warned people to move to a “humanitarian zone” before a planned offensive against the urban hub.
Israel has been warning for weeks of a new assault on the territory’slargest city, without issuing a timeline.
It has stepped up air strikes and ground operations on the city’s outskirts, sparking fears it could worsen already dire conditions.
On Saturday, Israeli aircraft dropped thousands of leaflets on western neighbourhoods calling on residents to evacuate, witnesses and an AFP journalist said.
Nafez Anis, who has been living in a tent with his family in Gaza City, said he had read the leaflet, but was not planning on leaving.
On Saturday, the military said it struck a Gaza City high-rise, saying Hamas was using it “to monitor” Israeli troops and adding that it had taken “measures to mitigate harm to civilians”.
Witnesses identified the building as the Sussi residential tower and said it was destroyed. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz shared a video showing the roughly 15-storey structure collapsing in a cloud of dust and smoke.
Hamas condemned the attack and denied using residential or civilian buildings for military purposes.
“We’re in very deep negotiation with Hamas,” he said.
Hamas agreed last month to a proposal for a temporary ceasefire and staggered hostage releases, but Israel has demanded the militant group release all the hostages at once, disarm and relinquish control of Gaza, among other conditions.
The new head of US Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, wrapped up a visit to Israel on Saturday, his first since taking up post last month, the Israeli military said.
Militants took 251 hostages during the October 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the war. The Israeli military says 47 remain in Gaza, including 25 believed to be dead.
The UN estimates nearly one million people remain in and around Gaza City, where it declared a famine last month. It has warned of a looming “disaster” if the assault proceeds.
Hamas’ 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1219 people, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 64,368 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.
Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency or the Israeli military.