Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel expands West Bank control with new settlements and land seizures

Claire Parker
Washington Post·
12 mins to read

Ali al-Hirsh sits on the rocky terrain of Jabal al-Baba, which overlooks the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ma’ale Adumim. Jabal al-Baba is one of 22 Palestinian communities whose people may be displaced by new Israeli settlements. Photo / Heidi Levine, for The Washington Post

Ali al-Hirsh sits on the rocky terrain of Jabal al-Baba, which overlooks the West Bank Jewish settlement of Ma’ale Adumim. Jabal al-Baba is one of 22 Palestinian communities whose people may be displaced by new Israeli settlements. Photo / Heidi Levine, for The Washington Post

Israel has taken a raft of dramatic steps this year to ensure it retains permanent control over much, if not all, of the occupied West Bank, including measures that the Government had previously deferred because they were deemed too sensitive.

While much global attention has focused on Israel’s war in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save