President Isaac Herzog, visiting troops in Gaza, maintained that Israel was acting “according to international law”, while Hamas was “trying to sabotage” aid distribution in a bid to obstruct the Israeli military campaign that began more than 21 months ago.

An organisation backed by the United States and Israel, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), began distributing aid in Gaza in May as Israel eased a two-month total blockade, effectively sidelining the longstanding UN-led system.

Aid agencies have said permissions from Israel were still limited, and co-ordination to safely move trucks to where they are needed was a major challenge in an active war zone.

Mencer accused Hamas, whose attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, sparked the war, of preventing supplies from being distributed and looting aid for themselves or to sell at inflated prices.

“Aid has been flowing into Gaza,” he said, blaming the United Nations and its associates for failing to pick up truckloads of foodstuffs and other essentials that were cleared and waiting on the Gaza side of the border.

Torment

The United States, meanwhile, said its top Middle East envoy was heading to Europe for talks on a possible Gaza ceasefire and an aid corridor, raising hopes of a breakthrough after more than two weeks of negotiations.

With no let-up in deadly Israeli strikes across the territory, getting aid to the more than two million people who need it has become a key issue in the conflict, and doctors and aid agencies have reported increasing cases of malnutrition and starvation.

The humanitarian organisations said in a joint statement that warehouses with tonnes of supplies were sitting untouched, while people were “trapped in a cycle of hope and heartbreak, waiting for assistance and ceasefires”.

“It is not just physical torment but psychological. Survival is dangled like a mirage,” they added.

The 111 signatories, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Save the Children and Oxfam, called for an immediate negotiated ceasefire, the opening of all land crossings and the free flow of aid through UN-led mechanisms.

In New York, the Committee to Protect Journalists added its voice to the appeal, accusing Israel of “starving Gazan journalists into silence”, after AFP reporters in Gaza said they were all affected by the lack of food.

In Khan Yunis, in Gaza’s south, residents told AFP how they battled to get food aid, with one man calling it “a catastrophic scene and a real famine”.

The UN said on Tuesday that Israeli forces had killed more than 1000 Palestinians trying to get aid since late May, most near GHF sites.

GHF and Israel have accused Hamas of firing on civilians.

Stalled talks

Even after Israel began easing its aid blockade in late May, Gaza’s population is still suffering extreme scarcities.

GHF said the UN, which refuses to work with it over neutrality concerns, had “a capacity and operational problem” and called for “more collaboration” to deliver life-saving aid.

COGAT, an Israeli defence ministry body overseeing civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, said the “main obstacle to maintaining a consistent flow of humanitarian aid” was a “collection bottleneck” that it blamed on international organisations.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed 59,219 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Mediators have been shuttling between Israeli and Hamas negotiators in Doha since July 6 in search of an elusive truce, with each side blaming the other for refusing to budge on their key demands.

- Agence France-Presse