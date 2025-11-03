Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel arrests former top army lawyer over abuse video

Emmanuel Parisse
AFP·
4 mins to read

Israeli police arrested Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi after she admitted leaking a video of soldier abuse. Photo / Getty Images

Israeli police arrested Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi after she admitted leaking a video of soldier abuse. Photo / Getty Images

Israeli police have arrested the military’s former top lawyer, Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the national security minister has said, after she admitted leaking a video appearing to show soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee.

Former advocate general Tomer-Yerushalmi disappeared for several hours at the weekend after announcing her resignation, triggering media speculation of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save