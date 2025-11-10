Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel Army chief says ‘broad and comprehensive’ probe needed into Hamas 2023 attack

Washington Post
3 mins to read

Israel's armed forces chief, Lieutenant-General Eyal Zamir has called for a 'systemic investigation' into the failures that led to Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack, as the Government dragged its feet on establishing a state commission of inquiry on the matter. Photo / Menahem Kahana, AFP

Israel's armed forces chief, Lieutenant-General Eyal Zamir has called for a 'systemic investigation' into the failures that led to Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack, as the Government dragged its feet on establishing a state commission of inquiry on the matter. Photo / Menahem Kahana, AFP

Israel’s military chief called today for a “systemic investigation” into the failures that led to Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, as the Government dragged its feet on establishing a state commission of inquiry on the matter.

Lieutenant-General Eyal Zamir made the call following the publication of a report by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save