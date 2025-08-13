Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Israel approves Gaza offensive plan amid Hamas condemnation

By Alice Chancellor
AFP·
4 mins to read

Students and professors from Sanaa University, Yemen, attend a rally to denounce the killing of an Al Jazeera news team in an Israeli strike in Gaza City and to express solidarity with Palestinians and in condemnation of Israel and the US. Photo / Mohammed Huwais, AFP

Students and professors from Sanaa University, Yemen, attend a rally to denounce the killing of an Al Jazeera news team in an Israeli strike in Gaza City and to express solidarity with Palestinians and in condemnation of Israel and the US. Photo / Mohammed Huwais, AFP

The Israeli military has said that it had approved the framework for a new offensive in the Gaza Strip, as Hamas condemned what it called “aggressive” Israeli ground incursions in Gaza City.

The approved plan for the expanded offensive comes days after Israel’s security cabinet called for the capture of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save