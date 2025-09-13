Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel airstrike in Qatar opposed by Mossad amid hostage talks concerns

By Gerry Shih, Shira Rubin, Karen DeYoung, Souad Mekhennet
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched an airstrike on Hamas leaders in Qatar after Mossad declined a ground operation. Photo / Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched an airstrike on Hamas leaders in Qatar after Mossad declined a ground operation. Photo / Getty Images

When Israel announced Tuesday it had launched a strike on senior Hamas leaders in Qatar, one security agency was notably missing from the official statements: the Mossad.

That’s because Israel’s external intelligence agency had declined to carry out a plan it had drawn up in recent weeks to use agents

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save