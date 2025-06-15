A photograph taken on May 20, 2025 shows the site of the former St Mary's Mother and Baby Home, in Tuam, in the outskirts of Galway, western Ireland, a site believed to be containing a mass grave of children and mothers. Photo / AFP
A quiet, walled patch of grass in the middle of an Irish housing estate is set to reveal the latest disturbing chapter in Ireland’s mother-and-baby-home scandal.
Beneath the ground at this peaceful spot in the town of Tuam, 220km west of Dublin, significant quantities of human remains have been identified.
The land, attached to a home run by nuns between 1925 and 1961, was left largely untouched after the institution was knocked down in 1972.
But on Monday, excavation crews will seal off the site before beginning the search for remains next month.
“There are so many babies, children just discarded here,” local historian Catherine Corless told AFP at the site.
Homes were run in various ways – some funded and managed by local health authorities and others by Catholic religious orders such as the Bon Secours nuns who managed the Tuam home.
“All these babies and children were baptised but still the church turned a blind eye. It just didn’t matter, they were illegitimate, that’s the stance that they took,” Corless said.
Analysis at the Tuam site in 2016 and 2017 identified human remains in underground cavities. A commission of investigation later concluded that they were in a disused sewage tank.
But it was only in 2022 that legislation was passed in Parliament, enabling the works to start there.
For Anna Corrigan, 70, who was in her mid-50s when she learned that her late mother gave birth in secret to two boys, John and William, in Tuam, the slow process has been “justice, Irish-style”.
As no death certificate was ever issued for William, and John’s death was not medically certified, the few official documents Corrigan has been able to access have left her with more questions than answers.