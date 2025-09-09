Advertisement
Iraq’s PM announces release of kidnapped academic Elizabeth Tsurkov

AFP
Quick Read

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a doctoral student at Princeton University, was kidnapped in Baghdad in March 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and US President Donald Trump have announced the release of Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov who was kidnapped in Baghdad in March 2023.

“As a culmination of extensive efforts exerted by our security services over the course of many months, we announce the release of

