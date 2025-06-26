Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on November 2, 2024. Photo / AFP / HO / KHAMENEI.IR

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that Iran would “never surrender” to the United States, in his first remarks since a ceasefire in the war with Israel took hold.

“The American president indicated in one of his statements that Iran must surrender. Surrender! It is no longer a question of enrichment, nor of the nuclear industry, but of the surrender of Iran,” said Khamenei in a televised speech aired by state TV.

“Such an event (surrender) will never happen. It will never happen.”

He added that “nothing significant” occurred to nuclear sites struck by the United States earlier this week.

“They attacked our nuclear facilities, which of course would merit criminal prosecution in international courts, but they did nothing significant,” Khamenei said.