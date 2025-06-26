Referring to US President Donald Trump, who had claimed to have “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear programme, Khamenei said that he “exaggerated events in unusual ways, and it turned out that he needed this exaggeration - anyone who has heard these words has understood that there is another truth behind these words”.
Khamenei said that arch-enemy Israel “almost collapsed” following Iran’s retaliatory strikes.
“The Zionist regime almost collapsed and was crushed under the strikes of the Islamic republic,” Khamenei said in his statement.
It is the leader’s first public statement since a ceasefire ended Iran’s 12-day war with Israel earlier this week.
Khamenei appeared in a pre-taped video message on June 13, the day Israel began its offensive, followed by another on June 18, before the ceasefire took hold on Tuesday.
-Agence France-Presse