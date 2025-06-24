Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Iran willing to return to talks as ceasefire with Israel takes hold

By Ahmad Parhizi, Adam Plowright and Sarah Titterton
AFP·
5 mins to read

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has given mixed messages about his country's nuclear intentions. Photo / Getty Images

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has given mixed messages about his country's nuclear intentions. Photo / Getty Images

Iran says it is ready to return to negotiations with the United States, as a fragile ceasefire in its war with Israel took hold after 12 days of strikes that pummelled the Islamic republic’s nuclear facilities.

But even as he appeared to express willingness to revisit nuclear talks derailed by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World