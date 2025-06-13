Israel conducted strikes on Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and killing senior military figures. Photo / Fatemeh Bahrami, Getty Images
Israel unleashed a wave of strikes on Iran Friday, hitting about 100 targets including nuclear facilities and military command centres, and killing senior figures, among them the armed forces chief and top nuclear scientists.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Israel it faced a “bitter and painful” fate overthe attacks, while the Iranian military said there were “no limits” to its response.
The Israeli military said later Iran launched around 100 drones in retaliation, with air defences intercepting them outside Israeli territory.
Neighbouring Jordan said it intercepted drones and missiles that violated its airspace, as air raid sirens sounded in Amman.
US President Donald Trump told Fox News he had prior knowledge of the Israeli strikes, which Israel said involved 200 fighter jets. Trump also stressed that Tehran “cannot have a nuclear bomb”.
The strikes would “continue as many days as it takes”, the Israeli leader said, while the military said intelligence showed Iran was approaching the “point of no return” on its nuclear programme.
The strikes killed Iran’s highest-ranking military officer, armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri, and the head of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, Iranian media reported.
“The precise targeting of senior commanders of the Revolutionary Guards, the Iranian military, and nuclear scientists – all of whom were involved in advancing the plan to destroy Israel – sends a strong and clear message: those who work toward Israel’s destruction will be eliminated,” Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said.
AFP images showed a gaping hole in the side of a Tehran high-rise residential building that appeared to have sustained a targeted and localised strike.
State media said civilians, including women and children, were killed. Tasnim news agency said six nuclear scientists were killed.
Tehran’s streets were deserted except for queues at petrol stations, a familiar sight in times of crisis.
Air traffic was halted at Tehran’s main gateway, Imam Khomeini International Airport, while Iraq and Jordan also closed their airspace and suspended flights.
Gulf airlines cancelled flights to and from Iran, as well as Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.
Israel declared a state of emergency and closed its airspace, with Defence Minister Israel Katz saying Israel was braced for Iran’s expected retaliation.
Hours later, the Jordanian military said its aircraft and air defence systems intercepted “a number of missiles and drones that entered Jordanian airspace”.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Iran not to respond to Israeli strikes by hitting US bases, saying Washington was not involved.
Before Friday’s attack, Iran had threatened to hit US bases in the Middle East if conflict were to erupt.
With the violence raising questions on whether a sixth round of talks planned between the US and Iran will still take place on Sunday in Oman, Trump said Washington is still “hoping to get back to the negotiating table”.
Confirming Natanz among targets, the UN’s nuclear watchdog said it was “closely monitoring” the situation.“The agency is in contact with Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels. We are also in contact with our inspectors in the country,” said Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Israel, which counts on US military and diplomatic support, sees Iran as an existential threat.
Netanyahu has vowed less restraint since the unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Tehran-backed Hamas, which triggered the massive Israeli offensive in Gaza.