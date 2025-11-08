Advertisement
Iran plans water cuts in Tehran amid record drought and empty reservoirs

Sébastien Ricci et Ahmad Parhizi
AFP·
2 mins to read

Iran said it was planning to cut water periodically in Tehran to limit consumption as the country faces one of its worst droughts in decades. "This will prevent waste, even if it causes some inconvenience," the Energy Minister said on state television. Photo / Atta Kenare, AFP

Iran is laying plans to cut off water supplies periodically to Tehran’s 10-million-strong population as it battles its worst drought in many decades.

Rainfall in the capital has this year been at its lowest level in a century, local officials said, and half of Iran’s provinces have not seen a

