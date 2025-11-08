Iran said it was planning to cut water periodically in Tehran to limit consumption as the country faces one of its worst droughts in decades. "This will prevent waste, even if it causes some inconvenience," the Energy Minister said on state television. Photo / Atta Kenare, AFP

Iran said it was planning to cut water periodically in Tehran to limit consumption as the country faces one of its worst droughts in decades. "This will prevent waste, even if it causes some inconvenience," the Energy Minister said on state television. Photo / Atta Kenare, AFP

Iran is laying plans to cut off water supplies periodically to Tehran’s 10-million-strong population as it battles its worst drought in many decades.

Rainfall in the capital has this year been at its lowest level in a century, local officials said, and half of Iran’s provinces have not seen a drop fall in months.

Now, to save water, the Government is planning water cuts in Tehran – and several local news outlets have already reported pipes running dry overnight in some areas.

“This will help avoid waste, even though it may cause inconvenience,” Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Ali Abadi said on state television.

In a speech broadcast on Friday (local time), Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that Tehran might have to be evacuated if no rain falls before the end of the year.