Elsewhere, in the northern town of Tamra, at least four Palestinian citizens of Israel from the same family were killed, including a woman and her two daughters.

There were two waves of attacks overnight, each of about 50 missiles, less than the previous night.

Missiles appeared to hit Tel Aviv’s Weizmann Institute of Science, a prominent Israeli university in Revohot, about 12 miles south of Tel-Aviv.

Emergency crews continue searching the rubble of apartment buildings for survivors, and hospitals are inundated with casualties.

The second night of ballistic missile attacks from Iran appeared to be aimed at and around Haifa, a major port city.

Israel attacked the Shahran oil depot in Tehran, Iran, as part of a wave of attacks launched in the early hours against military targets. Photo / Getty Images

Explosions in Tehran

Israel launched simultaneous air strikes on Tehran, where residents reported huge explosions at fuel depots.

The Israeli military confirmed the strikes were aimed at sites linked to Iran’s nuclear weapons projects.

Israeli officials also said they had attacked Yemen in an attempt to assassinate the leader of the Iran-backed Houthi terror group.

Israel President Isaac Herzog has paid tribute to civilians killed overnight.

“A very sad and difficult morning. Our sisters and brothers were murdered and injured last night by criminal Iranian attacks against the civilian population,” the President wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Jews and Arabs, veteran citizens and new immigrants, including children and the elderly, women and men. I share in the heavy morning of the families and grieve the terrible loss.”

Donald Trump said the US had “nothing to do” with the attack on Iran overnight.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US President wrote: “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.”

Trump reiterated his desire to strike a deal, writing “we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!”

Nuclear targets

The Israeli military said the latest strikes on fuel depots in Tehran had targeted sites “related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project”.

The Israel Defence Force said the targets included the headquarters of the Iranian Defence Ministry and SPND, the organisation leading Iran’s nuclear research.

It said the targets were sites that had “advanced the Iranian regime’s efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and where the Iranian regime hid its nuclear archive.”

The attacks caused fires to break out across the Iranian capital.

Israel Katz, the Israeli Defence Minister, said “Tehran is burning” as video emerged of the raging fires.