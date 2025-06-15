The second night of ballistic missile attacks from Iran appeared to be aimed at and around Haifa, a major port city.
Explosions in Tehran
Israel launched simultaneous air strikes on Tehran, where residents reported huge explosions at fuel depots.
The Israeli military confirmed the strikes were aimed at sites linked to Iran’s nuclear weapons projects.
Israeli officials also said they had attacked Yemen in an attempt to assassinate the leader of the Iran-backed Houthi terror group.
Israel President Isaac Herzog has paid tribute to civilians killed overnight.
“A very sad and difficult morning. Our sisters and brothers were murdered and injured last night by criminal Iranian attacks against the civilian population,” the President wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
“Jews and Arabs, veteran citizens and new immigrants, including children and the elderly, women and men. I share in the heavy morning of the families and grieve the terrible loss.”
Donald Trump said the US had “nothing to do” with the attack on Iran overnight.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US President wrote: “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.”
Trump reiterated his desire to strike a deal, writing “we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!”