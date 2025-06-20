The locations of missile strikes in Israel are subject to strict military censorship rules and are not always provided in detail to the public.

A spokesman for Haifa’s Rambam hospital said 19 people had been injured in the city, and one was in a serious condition.

A military official said “approximately 20 missiles were launched towards Israel” in the latest Iranian salvo.

More than 450 missiles have been fired at the country so far, along with about 400 drones, according to Israel’s National Public Diplomacy Directorate.

The directorate added that the country’s tax authority had received more than 25,000 claims linked to damage caused to buildings during the war.

Israel launched a massive wave of strikes against Iran on June 13, triggering an immediate retaliation from Tehran.

Residential areas in both countries have suffered, and Israel and Iran have traded accusations of targeting civilians.

At least 25 people have been killed in Israel by Iranian missile strikes, according to authorities.

Iran said on Sunday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 224 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. It has not updated the toll since.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told European leaders in Geneva that Iran remains open to diplomacy. Photo / AFP

European leaders hopeful

European powers are urging Iran to continue diplomacy with the United States to find a solution in the standoff over its nuclear programme as Israel keeps up its bombardment of the Islamic republic.

“The good result today is that we leave the room with the impression that the Iranian side is ready to further discuss all the important questions,” said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, alongside his British, French and EU counterparts after talks in Geneva with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“It is of great importance that the United States takes part in these negotiations and the solution,” he added.

The statement, read by the four top diplomats in their native languages after the talks, expressed hope of further progress but did not make any mention of a breakthrough in the talks.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “We are keen to continue ongoing discussions and negotiations with Iran, and we urge Iran to continue their talks with the United States”.

“This is a perilous moment, and it is hugely important that we don’t see regional escalation of this conflict,” he added.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said there “can be no definitive solution through military means to the Iran nuclear problem”.

“Military operations can delay it but they cannot eliminate it.”

Warning against regime change

After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not rule out killing supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Barrot also warned: “It is illusory and dangerous to want to impose a regime change from the outside. It is up to the people to decide their own destiny.

“We invited the Iranian minister to consider negotiations with all sides, including the United States, without awaiting the cessation of strikes, which we also hope for.”

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said: “Today the regional escalation benefits no one. We must keep the discussions open.”

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said earlier the Iranian delegation “emphasised that Iran has not left the negotiating table”.

After talks on Iran’s nuclear programme, Araghchi said Tehran was ready to “consider diplomacy” only once Israel’s “aggression is stopped”.

“Iran is ready to consider diplomacy once again and once the aggression is stopped and the aggressor is held accountable for the crimes committed...

“We support the continuation of discussion with [Britain, France, Germany and the European Union] and express our readiness to meet again in the near future.”

Israel began its campaign on Friday last week saying the operation was aimed at halting Tehran from obtaining an atomic bomb, an ambition Iran denies having.

Iranian strikes launched in response have also caused damage in Israel.

- Agence France-Presse