The directorate added that the country’s tax authority had received more than 25,000 claims linked to damage caused to buildings during the war.
Israel launched a massive wave of strikes against Iran on June 13, triggering an immediate retaliation from Tehran.
Residential areas in both countries have suffered, and Israel and Iran have traded accusations of targeting civilians.
At least 25 people have been killed in Israel by Iranian missile strikes, according to authorities.
Iran said on Sunday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 224 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. It has not updated the toll since.
European leaders hopeful
European powers are urging Iran to continue diplomacy with the United States to find a solution in the standoff over its nuclear programme as Israel keeps up its bombardment of the Islamic republic.
“The good result today is that we leave the room with the impression that the Iranian side is ready to further discuss all the important questions,” said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, alongside his British, French and EU counterparts after talks in Geneva with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
“It is of great importance that the United States takes part in these negotiations and the solution,” he added.
The statement, read by the four top diplomats in their native languages after the talks, expressed hope of further progress but did not make any mention of a breakthrough in the talks.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “We are keen to continue ongoing discussions and negotiations with Iran, and we urge Iran to continue their talks with the United States”.
“This is a perilous moment, and it is hugely important that we don’t see regional escalation of this conflict,” he added.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said there “can be no definitive solution through military means to the Iran nuclear problem”.
“Military operations can delay it but they cannot eliminate it.”
Warning against regime change
After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not rule out killing supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Barrot also warned: “It is illusory and dangerous to want to impose a regime change from the outside. It is up to the people to decide their own destiny.
“We invited the Iranian minister to consider negotiations with all sides, including the United States, without awaiting the cessation of strikes, which we also hope for.”
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said: “Today the regional escalation benefits no one. We must keep the discussions open.”