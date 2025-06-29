Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Iran holds state funeral for top brass slain in conflict with Israel

By Majid Sourati
AFP·
4 mins to read

Rahui declared at top of South Island after torrential rainstorms. Israel kills more than 70 in Gaza strikes. New sentencing reforms take effect today. Video / NZ Herald

Iran has held a state funeral for some 60 scientists and commanders killed in its conflict with Israel, after its top diplomat condemned the latest White House tirade against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

State television aired footage of thousands of black-clad mourners chanting “Death to America” and “Death to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World