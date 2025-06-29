Iran has held a state funeral for some 60 scientists and commanders killed in its conflict with Israel, after its top diplomat condemned the latest White House tirade against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
State television aired footage of thousands of black-clad mourners chanting “Death to America” and “Death toIsrael” as they held aloft photographs of the dead today.
“Boom, boom, Tel Aviv,” read one banner, referring to the retaliatory missile fire launched by Iran against Israel during their 12-day war.
State television showed mock-ups of ballistic missiles like those Iran fired at Israel alongside coffins draped in Iranian flags.
President Masoud Pezeshkian attended the ceremony as did Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Khamenei, who used a walking cane after being wounded in an Israeli strike in the war, the television images showed.
But the Supreme Leader himself stayed away. Khamenei had delivered a video address on Thursday to proclaim “victory” in the conflict which ended with a truce earlier this week.
No surrender
As the funeral procession wound its way across the sprawling metropolis, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi paid tribute to the war effort in a post on his Instagram account.
“Iranians gave blood, not land; gave their loved ones, not honour; they withstood a thousand-ton rain of bombs, but did not surrender,” the top diplomat said, adding that Iran does not recognise the word “surrender”.
“The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to ‘Daddy’ to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults.”
Israeli strikes killed at least 627 civilians, the Iranian health ministry said. Iran’s retaliatory fire on Israel killed 28 people, according to Israeli figures.
After the US strikes, Trump said new nuclear talks with Iran were set to begin next week.
But Iran denied any such plan and its Parliament passed legislation this week suspending co-operation with UN nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency.