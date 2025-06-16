Advertisement
Investigation finds claims of agency fraud was due to Musk’s team misreading spending data

By Alexandra Berzon, Nicholas Nehamas and Tara Siegel Bernard
New York Times·
Billionaire Elon Musk had unrivalled access at the White House as an adviser to US President Donald Trump and led the Department of Government Efficiency. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk stood before a giant American flag at a Wisconsin political rally in March and rolled out an eye-popping allegation of rampant fraud at the Social Security Administration.

Scammers, he said, were making 40% of all calls to the agency’s customer service line.

Social Security employees knew the

