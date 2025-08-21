Amateur astronomers could expect the object to be visible through telescopes as it gets closer to the sun.
The active comet will be passing Earth from a distance of 270 million kilometres.
Dr Rebecca Allen, co-director of Swinburne’s Space Technology and Industry Institute, told The Guardian the object was flying on a speedy hyperbolic orbit.
“It’s going to kind of cruise through the inner solar system - in between Mars and Earth’s orbit - and then it will fly past the sun.”
3I/Atlas is only the third “alien” object so far identified, joining 2017’s 1I/’Oumuamua and 2019’s 2I/Borisov.
Allen and other scientists hope to better understand the comet’s origins as it becomes increasingly visible.
Using a technique called spectroscopy, they can analyse 3I/Atlas’s chemical signatures to understand where it came from.
“Does this comet represent a solar system that had very similar conditions to our own, or is it something completely different?” asked Allen.