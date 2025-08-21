Interest rate cuts not enough to kickstart economy & challenging national security environments.

An unidentified object originating outside the solar system is expected to travel past Earth in the coming months.

The Guardian reports that the interstellar object is travelling towards the sun at a speed of 61km a second.

The object, named 3I/Atlas by scientists, was most probably a comet, University of Sydney radio astronomer Dr Laura Driessen said.

“There’s no evidence to point towards [3I/Atlas] being anything other than a really fun space rock that came from outside the solar system.”

Scientists estimate 3I/Atlas will come closest to the sun between October and December before continuing in an unknown direction.