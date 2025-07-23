Global police organisation Interpol has lifted a red wanted notice requesting the arrest of Paul Watson, an anti-whaling activist and founder of the Sea Shepherd NGO, one of his lawyers told AFP. Photo / AFP

Global police organisation Interpol has lifted a red wanted notice requesting the arrest of Paul Watson, an anti-whaling activist and founder of the Sea Shepherd NGO, one of his lawyers told AFP.

Interpol had issued the notice against Watson, known for radical tactics including confrontations with whaling ships at sea, at the request of Japan, but has now decided the measure was “disproportionate”, lawyer William Julie said.

A spokesperson for Interpol confirmed to AFP that the Commission for the Control of Interpol’s Files (CCF) had deleted the red notice.

Watson, a 74-year-old Canadian-American, was arrested and detained in Greenland in July 2024 on a 2012 Japanese warrant, which accused him of causing damage to a whaling ship and injuring a whaler.

He was released in December after Denmark refused the Japanese extradition request over the 2010 clash with whalers.