US tariffs have so far had a more muted effect than expected, the IMF says. Photo / Sam Bush, the New York Times

The global economy has shrugged off United States President Donald Trump’s trade policy revolution and is growing faster than expected, the International Monetary Fund said in a new report.

Global output will expand at an annual rate of 3% this year and 3.1% in 2026, up from the 2.8% and 3% rates predicted in April, the fund said.

In the US, the outlook is a bit brighter as well: The economy this year is expected to grow at an annual rate of 1.9%, a tick above the April forecast, and reach 2% in 2026, better than the 1.7% predicted three months ago.

The updated assessment represents an about-face from the fund’s April World Economic Outlook, which predicted “a significant slowdown”.

Trade war costs were lower than expected this northern spring because major importers accelerated shipments of foreign products to take delivery before tariffs hit and the President’s steepest tariffs were never implemented.