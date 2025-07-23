Advertisement
International court will clarify countries’ obligations and consequences for polluters

By Richard Carter and Kelly MacNamara
Vanuatu is a South Pacific tourist destination. It is also among island nations concerned about sea levels rising with climate change in the longer term.

The International Court of Justice is preparing to hand down its first-ever opinion on climate change, seen by many as a historic moment in international law.

Judges have waded through tens of thousands of pages of written submissions and heard two weeks of oral arguments during the ICJ’s biggest-ever case.

