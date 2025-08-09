Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Intel CEO urged to quit by Trump after senator’s China ties warning

AFP
3 mins to read

Donald Trump demanded that Intel chief executive Lip-Bu Tan resign over alleged links to Chinese firms. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump demanded that Intel chief executive Lip-Bu Tan resign over alleged links to Chinese firms. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump yesterday demanded that the new boss of US chip maker Intel resign “immediately”, after a Republican senator raised national security concerns over his links to firms in China.

“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem,”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save