Donald Trump demanded that Intel chief executive Lip-Bu Tan resign over alleged links to Chinese firms. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump yesterday demanded that the new boss of US chip maker Intel resign “immediately”, after a Republican senator raised national security concerns over his links to firms in China.

“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, a day after Senator Tom Cotton said he had written to Intel questioning Lip-Bu Tan’s connections to firms in China.

In a statement issued on Thursday local time, Tan said the company was “engaged with the Trump administration to address the concerns raised and ensure officials have the facts”.

Intel is one of Silicon Valley’s most iconic companies, but its fortunes have been dwarfed by Asian powerhouses TSMC and Samsung, which dominate the made-to-order semiconductor business.

In Cotton’s letter, posted on his website, the senator alleged Tan controls dozens of Chinese companies and holds stakes in hundreds of Chinese advanced manufacturing and chip firms.