Home / World

Inside the US Space Force as it prepares for a new kind of war

Christian Davenport
Washington Post·
14 mins to read

Space Force Specialist Keaton Richards and Sergeant Joshua Cappel work inside a radome on July 24 in Wahiawa, Hawaii. Photo / Matt McClain, The Washington Post

It looked more like a satellite television dish than a weapon. But the antenna could fire enough electromagnetic energy to fry the satellite 35,400km away.

That was not the plan for tonight’s attack, however.

Instead, the salvo would be more covert - millisecond pulses of energy that would subtly disrupt

