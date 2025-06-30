Advertisement
Inside: Sheikh, known for sport and superyachts, also pushes UAE’s influence in Sudan, Libya

By Declan Walsh and Tariq Panja
New York Times·
19 mins to read

A Sudanese soldier on the bloodstained steps of the presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan, in March, where a drone operated by the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary killed four state TV workers and two military officers. Charities controlled by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates set up a hospital, saying they were treating civilians. But that humanitarian effort was also a cover for the secret effort to smuggle drones and other powerful weapons to the RSF. Photo / Ivor Prickett, the New York Times

A Sudanese soldier on the bloodstained steps of the presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan, in March, where a drone operated by the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary killed four state TV workers and two military officers. Charities controlled by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates set up a hospital, saying they were treating civilians. But that humanitarian effort was also a cover for the secret effort to smuggle drones and other powerful weapons to the RSF. Photo / Ivor Prickett, the New York Times

NAIROBI, Kenya — Weeks before Sudan flamed into a calamitous civil war, one of the richest men in the Middle East, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, welcomed an architect of the chaos to his sumptuous Gulf palace.

The sheikh, a younger brother of the powerful ruler of the United

