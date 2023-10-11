Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / World
Premium

'Hate having my back to a door': Inside the perilous life of a Northern Ireland police officer

21 minutes to read
The Times
By Laura Hackett

The country’s ‘blue lights’ cops check for bombs under their family cars and never sit with their backs to a door. Now a calamitous data breach has made life even more dangerous, they tell Laura

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.