Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / World
Premium

He was shot 14 times at the dinner table. His children want to know if Britain ordered the hit

26 minutes to read
New York Times
By Megan K. Stack

OPINION

GUEST ESSAY

John and Michael Finucane were children in 1989, when paramilitary gunmen smashed in the front door with a sledgehammer in the middle of Sunday dinner and opened fire. Their father, the human

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.