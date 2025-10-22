Advertisement
Inside New York shooting accused Luigi Mangione’s missing months in Asia

Hurubie Meko, Katie J.M. Baker, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs and Hisako Ueno
New York Times·
9 mins to read

Luigi Mangione, accused of the murder of United Healthcare chief executive Brian Thompson, is escorted by police as he arrives at court in New York City on September 16. Photo / Timothy Clary, AFP

Deep within the lush mountains of Japan, among the thousands of peaks that form a sprawling peninsula on the country’s main island, stands a sacred mountain that has been a sanctuary for spiritual pilgrims for more than a thousand years.

Since the seventh century, Mount Omine’s towering trees and burbling

