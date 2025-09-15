Advertisement
Inside King Charles’ Transylvanian hideaway and his fight for biodiversity

Karla Adam 
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

King Charles chats with Caroline Fernolend, president of the Mihai Eminescu Trust, in 2023. Photo / Getty Images

The King’s quarters are surprisingly unroyal: no Wi-Fi, no television, but there is a 17th-century wood-burning stove, a wooden box-bed, and a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II watching from the wall – kind of like mum checking to see if you’ve tidied your room.

But step outside and the setting

