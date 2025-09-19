Advertisement
Home / World

Inside Israel’s Haruv commando unit as Gaza City siege intensifies

Paul Nuki
Daily Telegraph UK·
8 mins to read

The Haruv reconnaissance unit is prepared to move into Gaza City, supporting IDF ground operations. Photo / Getty Images

Just a few hundred metres from Israel’s eastern border with Gaza, a specialist IDF (Israel Defence Forces) commando unit is packed and ready to move into Gaza City.

The Haruv reconnaissance unit is a small but fast-moving group of “warriors” who have been operating in and out of Gaza since

