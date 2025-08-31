The Governor’s online efforts have drawn anger and sometimes bewildered reactions from the right — “We get the joke,” said Dana Perino, a Fox News host, adding, “It’s just not funny”.

But he’s also had heaps of praise from more liberal commentators, who say it’s a sign of life in a Democratic Party that has been mired in finger-pointing and infighting since Kamala Harris’ loss in November.

At the same time, Newsom’s repeated ridicule of Trump has also led to inevitable questions as to how long he can keep up the joke, particularly in light of widespread speculation that he is gearing up for a 2028 presidential run.

James Carville, the Democratic political guru who helped elect another governor, Bill Clinton, to the presidency in 1992, said that while Newsom “is very good at seeing an opportunity and seizing it”, just mocking the President wouldn’t be enough.

“What he’s doing effectively is he’s skewering Trump,” Carville said. “Now, do I think that can be very effective for a very long time? No.”

Newsom admits the gag may eventually become tired, but he seems tickled by the prank, telling a crowd in Sacramento last week that he would be rolling out even more products on the ballot campaign’s website, possibly including “a Trump corruption coin”.

“I’ve quite enjoyed myself,” Newsom said at an event sponsored by Politico, adding that his goal was “putting the mirror up to the absurdity of all of this”.

One advertised item seemingly giving the Governor particular joy was a signed US$100 Bible, which Newsom and his site said had already sold out, though the Campaign for Democracy — his PAC, which is running the merch site — declined to say exactly how many Bibles it had sold, if any. Trump did, in fact, sell his own “God Bless the USA” Bibles last year.

At the same time, the Governor seems quite serious about the bigger mission to “wake up” the opposition to Trump.

“I’m sick and tired of Democrats being on the losing end in this country and our democracy being on the losing end,” he said. “We’ve got to fight fire with fire.”

Of course, imitations are rarely as successful as the original, in a pop culture landscape that is littered with terrible sequels, rickety reboots, and less-than-lustrous comebacks.

And since their party lost the White House in November, other Democrats have also sometimes sought to emulate Trump — and other trends in America’s often coarse political discourse, including the use of obscenity.

Part of Trump’s lasting appeal among his supporters, after all, has been his seeming authenticity. Can a send-up of his style also resonate on the left?

Political merchandise has long been used for a variety of purposes in campaigns, helping drive home messaging, form bonds with supporters and establish a candidate’s brand.

It’s also been a way, especially for Trump, to raise funds, fusing the desire to shop with the desire to be politically active.

But Trump’s campaigns have gone far beyond the usual T-shirts, buttons, bumper stickers and yard signs, following the President’s lifelong habit of putting his name on almost everything he touches.

So, US$28 golf balls? Yup. And US$15 Christmas wrap? You got it. What about US$43 copies of executive orders? Done.

The official campaign website links to a specular array of items and includes a “Back to School” section consisting almost entirely of US$40 Maga caps.

US President Donald Trump dons a 'Make America Great Again' cap at the White House on July 4, 2025. Trump's official campaign website includes a 'Back to School' section consisting almost entirely of US$40 Maga caps. Photo / Tierney L. Cross, The New York Times

Even more products — including a “Trump 2028” hat — appear at the Trump Store website, which is part of the Trump Organisation, the family business, but naturally often touches on political themes as well.

The President has also promoted — and profited from — cryptocurrency products that have been criticised as ethically dubious.

Bruce Newman, a professor of marketing at DePaul University who has studied political messaging, said Trump had successfully used the Maga hat, in particular, “to look strong”, something also conveyed by Newsom.

“He can handle that kind of a hat,” Newman said, referring to Newsom. “He’s got the mouth, he’s the persona, he has the personality.”

For his part, the Governor, who has confidently cast himself as a forceful Democratic foil for Trump, has displayed a knowing sense of humour in his merchandise.

Merchandise offered for sale at Newsom's 'Patriot Shop'. The products are both legitimate campaign swag - with proceeds going to support a California ballot measure meant to tip congressional districts towards Democrats and an elaborate parody. Photo / Campaign For Democracy Committee via The New York Times

He has played off the President’s ego and bluster, including calling his online shop “the greatest merchandise shop ever made” and himself “America’s favourite governor”.

“MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING THIS IS THE GREATEST MERCHANDISE EVER MADE,” Newsom posted on X in announcing the opening of the store.

It’s just one of many inside jokes: Click on his “Newsom was right about everything!” hat — echoing one that Trump wore in the Oval Office last week — and you’ll see a footnote: “Humility is overrated”.

Newsom, who is prevented by term limits from running for re-election next year, is also offering a mug reading “Newsom ’26,” with another note — “because apparently term limits are just suggestions now” — a reference to Trump’s suggestion that he might seek a third, and decidedly unconstitutional, term.

Merchandise builds camaraderie among supporters of a candidate, in the same way jerseys might among fans of a sports team.

Newsom has also seemingly turned the typical purpose of campaign swag on its head, said Anastasiya Pocheptsova Ghosh, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Arizona who has written about political merchandising.

“They’re not designed to necessarily rally supporters internally, but more to signal to the opposite party, in a fashion language, that we are the opposite of you, using your own conspicuous signals,” Ghosh said.

The California Governor’s press office is mimicking President Trump’s distinctive Truth Social style on X. Liberals love it. The White House says it’s 'just getting weird at this point'. Photo / Jim Wilson, The New York Times

But copying Trump’s style will probably take Newsom only so far.

“Is he going to attract more new voters to him, undecideds?” she said. “No. Is he going to make his base happy? Yes.”

Experts point to a few breakthrough moments in the history of campaign merchandise, including the “Hope” image of Barack Obama, created by street artist Shepard Fairey, that became ubiquitous in the 2008 race and is still inspiring spinoffs.

In the face of Trump’s branding prowess, Democrats have tried to recapture some of that magic — for example, with the Harris/Walz camo hat, seemingly inspired by singer Chappell Roan, and “Kamala is brat” merch during the so-called Brat Summer, prompted by British pop star Charli XCX.

But Trischa Goodnow, a professor of communication at the Oregon State University who analysed 2024’s campaign merchandising, said the nature of the items sold by the two presidential candidates might also have reflected their divergent visions.

The Harris/Walz campaign, for instance, “didn’t stray far from traditional merchandise”, signifying “the tried-and-true way of doing things”.

Whereas Trump’s merchandise — everything from gold sneakers to his glowering mug shot — suggested that he was “going to shake things up”, Goodnow said.

Those who have dared to make fun of Trump — who regularly uses put-downs and sometimes harsh humour in his politics — say that the President can be delicate when the joke is on him.

“Like most funny people, he is sensitive,” said Jeff Ross, the well-known insult comic, who has roasted Trump on Comedy Central.

Ross said that in general, it’s not the punchline itself that upsets the subject of a roast; it’s when people like co-workers or friends laugh at the joke.

“That’s what hurts their feelings,” said Ross, who currently has a one-man show on Broadway, adding that Trump and other stars “like being the centre of attention, even when there’s a target on them”.

While most Trump defenders have tried to dismiss Newsom’s tactics, even some Republicans say the Governor’s mockery has been landing.

Susan Del Percio, a Republican political strategist, said that while she thought Newsom — and Democrats in general — would be better served by concentrating on issues like affordability, she had to admit the Governor had struck a nerve.

“I will say, it’s effective,” Del Percio said. “It drives Trump and the Maga people crazy.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Jesse McKinley

Photographs by: Will Crooks, Tierney L. Cross, Campaign For Democracy Committee, Jim Wilson

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES