Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Inside a 15-year bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

By Alan Feuer and Matthew Goldstein
New York Times·
14 mins to read

United States President Donald Trump in the White House in Washington. Trump asked the Attorney-General last week to seek the court’s permission to release pertinent grand jury materials relating to Jeffrey Epstein’s indictment for sex trafficking. Photo / Doug Mills, the New York Times

United States President Donald Trump in the White House in Washington. Trump asked the Attorney-General last week to seek the court’s permission to release pertinent grand jury materials relating to Jeffrey Epstein’s indictment for sex trafficking. Photo / Doug Mills, the New York Times

In the swirl of money and suntanned women that was their Palm Beach-and-Manhattan set, Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein spent nearly 15 years mingling side by side as public friends.

There were lavish dinners with boldface names at Epstein’s mansion on New York City’s Upper East Side and raucous parties

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save