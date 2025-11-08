Moll said she should have “flatly refused and not done” the video.

The model, who has one million followers on Instagram, said she was still happy to take part in the Miss Universe pageant, which is being hosted in Thailand.

“I love you all very much, see you tomorrow, because this is just the beginning, so anyway, I’m super, super happy.”

The event has already been mired in controversy after a senior official berated Miss Mexico for apparently not promoting the beauty pageant on social media.

Nawat Itsaragrisil, the director of Miss Universe Thailand, scolded Fatima Bosch in front of other contestants at a welcome event this week.

Nawat appeared to say: “If you follow the order from your national director, you are a dumb head.” He denied using the word “dumb”.

He then called security and threatened to disqualify Bosch and her fellow contestants after she argued back. She walked out in protest, with others joining her.

The director later started to cry as he issued an apology to those he had offended.

“I am human. I didn’t want to do anything like that,” he said.

“I had not intended to harm anyone because I respect all of you. I am so sorry it happened.”

Bosch later said in an interview: “I just want to let my country know, I’m not afraid to make my voice heard. It’s here, stronger than ever. I have a purpose. I have things to say.

“We’re in the 21st century. I’m not a doll to be made up, styled and have my clothes changed.

“I came here to be a voice for all the women and all the girls who fight for causes and to tell my country that I’m completely committed to that.”

Contestants have been taking part in welcome events before the winner is crowned the new Miss Universe on November 21.

The crown is currently held by Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, who supported Bosch in walking out after Nawat’s remarks.

“This is about women’s rights,” she said as she left the event. “This is not how things should be handled. To trash another girl is beyond disrespectful … That’s why I’m taking my coat and I’m walking out.”

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.