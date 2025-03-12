- A manhunt is under way after more than 50 inmates escaped from Kutacane Penitentiary in Aceh.
A manhunt is under way after more than 50 inmates escaped from an Indonesian prison in a mass breakout.
Footage on social media shows men jumping fences, crashing past food vendors and scrambling across the prison’s roof, having broken through the front gate at Kutacane Penitentiary in Aceh.
Locals in the town, in the archipelago’s westernmost province, sought to grab the fugitives before they had a chance to escape, but officials said on Wednesday that 28 inmates remained at large.
The jailbreak – which began in the queue for food at dusk on Monday – has been blamed on prison overcrowding, a major issue across Indonesia.