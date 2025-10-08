Cameron clarified to the Daily Mail his “pragmatic” comments were targeted specifically at obese people.

“I’m not classifying anyone who’s a size 16 or 18 as fat, I’m talking about people who are grossly overweight. There’s a big difference.”

He said the size of a person’s body can reflect their general attitude towards life, not just aesthetics.

“Business can be so complicated and full of risk, and my job is to limit as much of that risk as possible.”

Commenters on the video hit back at the peculiar claims, one stating she “wouldn’t go into business with someone who hates themself”.

Another wrote: “I know a lot of skinny people who can’t control themselves as well... so this doesn’t make sense???”

In a subsequent Instagram reel, he made it clear his views on the subject extend to his relationship with his partner Felicity.

“We agreed from day one to hold ourselves to the highest standard physically, mentally, and emotionally. And the second we stop, it’s over,” he wrote on October 5.

“Admit it or not, life’s about choices and with all of the modern medicines, the abundance of ways to improve your diet and your fitness, if you don’t... Sorry it’s on you!”

The controversy is nothing new for Cameron, who has been vocal about his opinion on the state of Australia since he relocated his family to Bali from Sydney 18 months ago.

Much of the 46-year-old’s content centres around his criticism of Australian governmental policies he says “forced” them to leave the country.

He told the Daily Mail the move was a no-brainer given how much further his money can go in Indonesia.

“It really felt like you do well in Australia, you make a lot of money in Australia, and they will just continue to hit you harder.”

The family says it maintains three housekeepers, a personal chef, a security guard, a driver and a personal assistant for A$130,000 ($148,600) a year.