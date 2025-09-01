Demonstrators were expected to start gathering outside parliament in Jakarta and at the national police headquarters.
The capital’s police force paraded a convoy of armoured cars and motorbikes outside parliament yesterday, in a show of force as they attempt to warn off protesters.
Schools and universities in Jakarta were holding classes online until at least tomorrow and civil servants based in Jakarta were asked to work from home.
Minister’s house looted
The crisis prompted Prabowo to cancel a trip to China this week for a military parade commemorating the end of World War II.
The protests are the biggest and most violent of his presidency, a key test less than a year into his rule.
Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin warned that the security forces would take “firm action” against “rioters and looters”, after the Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati’s house was pillaged.
Several lawmakers have reportedly had their houses ransacked in recent days.
As well as Jakarta, there have also been protests in cities including Yogyakarta, Bandung, Semarang and Surabaya in Java, and Medan in North Sumatra province.
At least three people were killed after a fire on Friday local time started by protesters at a council building in the eastern city of Makassar.
Another victim died in Makassar after he was beaten by a mob on suspicion that he was an intelligence officer, local disaster agency official Muhammad Fadli Tahar told AFP.
The Amikom Yogyakarta University confirmed the death of its student Rheza Sendy Pratama in protests, but the circumstances around his death remain unclear.
In anticipation of further unrest, TikTok at the weekend suspended its live feature for “a few days” in Indonesia, where it has more than 100 million users.
Indonesia cut financial perks for lawmakers on Sunday.
“The parliament leadership conveyed that they would revoke several policies, including the amount of allowance for lawmakers, and a moratorium on overseas visits,” Prabowo said, without specifying which allowance he was referring to.
The ex-general said protests should take place peacefully and if people destroyed public facilities or looted private homes “the state must step in to protect its citizens”.
“The rights to peaceful assembly should be respected and protected. But we cannot deny that there are signs of actions outside the law, even against the law, even leaning towards treason and terrorism,” Prabowo said in a speech in Jakarta.
-Agence France-Presse