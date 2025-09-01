A demonstrator holds a flare during a protest, following the death of a motorcycle taxi driver who was run over by a police vehicle on August 28, in front of the Regional Police headquarters in Surabaya on August 30. Indonesia was rocked by protests in major cities including the capital Jakarta. Photo / Juni Kriswanto, AFP

Indonesia tightens security after deadly protests with checkpoints and patrols in Jakarta

A demonstrator holds a flare during a protest, following the death of a motorcycle taxi driver who was run over by a police vehicle on August 28, in front of the Regional Police headquarters in Surabaya on August 30. Indonesia was rocked by protests in major cities including the capital Jakarta. Photo / Juni Kriswanto, AFP

Indonesian authorities ramped up security today after six people were killed in unrest over lavish perks for lawmakers that escalated into violent anger against the nation’s police force.

The deadly protests, which began last week over MP housing allowances nearly 10 times the minimum wage in the capital Jakarta, have forced President Prabowo Subianto to make a U-turn over the measures.

Demonstrations began peacefully but turned violent against the nation’s elite paramilitary police unit after footage showed one of its teams running over 21-year-old delivery driver Affan Kurniawan late on Thursday local time.

Protests have since spread from Jakarta to other major cities, in the worst unrest since Prabowo took power, with more rallies planned for today across Indonesia’s vast archipelago.

Police set up checkpoints across the capital today, while officers and the military conducted city-wide patrols and deployed snipers in key locations.